HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MLA says he’ll take up cloud seeding on his own to help farmers in Haveri district

September 03, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
An aircraft fitted with special equipment is used in cloud seeding to induce rainfall. However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has refused to take it up in the State.

An aircraft fitted with special equipment is used in cloud seeding to induce rainfall. However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has refused to take it up in the State. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Ranebennur MLA Prakash Koliwad has announced that he will fund cloud seeding in Haveri district to get rain and help farmers.

Mr. Koliwad told journalists in Haveri on Sunday that the operation will start from the Hubballi Airport on Monday. He clarified that it was his personal effort.

A few days ago, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah refused to conduct cloud seeding saying that there is no evidence that it will lead to rainfall.

Mr. Koliwad is the promoter of PKK Limited, a company that has some experience in the field of cloud seeding. The company won contract from the State government for cloud seeding twice in the past.

Mr. Koliwad said that he hoped that the State government will give permission to cloud seeding across the State as it will be beneficial for farmers. Cloud seeding in Haveri district will be completed in three days, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.