MLA says he will take up reduction in flight services with govts

January 19, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Belagavi

Some people are accusing Union Minister Pralhad Joshi for reduction of flight services from the Belagavi airport. It is not right. He has no role to play in private airline companies reducing flight services from Belagavi under the UDAAN scheme, BJP MLA Abhay Patil said in Belagavi on Thursday.

“It is true that all the 12 air routes from Belagavi airport to various destinations under UDAAN scheme have been closed. One of the reasons may be the closure of the UDAAN scheme. The Minister should not be blamed for it. We can request him to urge the government to direct the airlines to re-start the services,” Mr. Patil told journalists.

“Industry leaders have urged me to take up the issue with the Central and State governments,” he added.

“I will join a delegation of legislators from Belagavi that is scheduled to visit Mr. Joshi and other Ministers in New Delhi on Saturday. We will convince them of the negative impact of the closure of these air routes on the local economy and other sectors. I am sure he will understand and help us out,” he said.