MLA says he recieved threat

ADVERTISEMENT

Sringeri MLA T.D. Raje Gowda has said that he received death threats from people, worried that ‘kan’ land and ‘gomala’ in their village could be notified as forest.

Taking part in the debate at the KDP meeting in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday, the MLA said he received an oral threat early morning on the day. However, he refused to share the name of people who threatened him. “I am not against those who gave me threats. I am not going to complain to the police about them. It is the duty of the government to provide people with basic amenities. When the government fails in its duty, the people affected become helpless”, he said.

The MLA said people in his constituency were worried that vast tracts of kan land and gomala in Hadikeruru could be declared as forest. There had been no proper survey of the land so far, he said. When journalists asked if the threat was from Naxals, he refused to name them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Urban Development Minister B.A.Basavaraj, who chaired the meeting as Mnister in charge of the district, said the police officers would probe into the threat the legislator received.

Uma Prashanth, Superintendent of Police, told the media that she would collect information from the MLA about the incident.