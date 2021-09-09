MLA requests govt. to retain temporary varsity staff

Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan has appealed to the government not to relieve temporary, contract, and outsourced employees from duties at Karnataka State Dr. Gangubhai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, Mysuru.

The MLA met the Higher Education Minister C. Ashwath Narayan in Mysuru early this week and submitted a memorandum regarding his request.

He said the Department of Higher Education has issued a communique to all the State universities to immediately relieve from duty those who have been appointed without the prior approval of the government.

He said this applies to both teaching and non-teaching staff who could be have been appointed on contract or temporary basis or outsourced. Mr. Harshavardhan told the Minister that during this pandemic time, many who have been working as non-permanent employees would become jobless if the order was implemented. Some of them have been working for the last 5 to 10 years for very low wages and termination would financially affect them and their families. Hence the MLA urged the Minister to withdraw the order in the welfare of the temporary staff of varsities.