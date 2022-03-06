MLA reprimands officers

Member of Legislative Assembly Abhay Patil reprimanded officers and staff at the Smart City Command and Control Centre in Belagavi for failing to fully utilise the established infrastructure.

During a visit to the centre on Saturday, he said that officers had failed to properly utilise the centre, that was established with Smart City funds.

It was meant to see if basic government facilities reach all people in the city. This has to be done, using CCTVs from Police Department, GPS from KSRTC buses, City Corporation works, water board and health department works.

However, a review meeting has revealed that the centre is not being properly used. “I have instructed all departments concerned to start utilising the facilities in the centre, in two weeks,” he said.

He asked officers to ensure that smart poles that are supposed to collect data are functioning properly and that the data is properly crunched to better implement schemes. He told journalists that any indiscipline on the part of officers will not be tolerated.