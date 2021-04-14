MLA Ramdas tests positive

MYSURU

14 April 2021 20:53 IST

Krishnaraja MLA and former Minister S.A. Ramdas has tested positive for COVID-19.

The BJP leader took to Twitter to confirm that he has been contracted with the infection on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Ramdas had taken part in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanthi programme at Town Hall in which several elected representatives and senior officials had participated.

Advertising

Advertising

In a tweet, Mr Ramdas said: “I have tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon. I’m fine and under treatment in a private healthcare centre. Need not worry. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get tested for the virus.”

Mr. Ramdas, who shared the dais with Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and others in the birth anniversary event, said his health condition became unstable on Wednesday afternoon and consequently he underwent the COVID-19 test. The report confirmed the infection, he said.

Besides taking part in Dr B R Ambedkar Jayanthi function at the Town Hall,

He had also attended the programme of garlanding the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on the Town Hall premises along with many dignitaries.

In addition to Mr. Somashekar, L. Nagendra, MLA; former MP Shivanna; Karnataka Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman Kote Shivanna; Dharmasena, MLC; and others had come in contact with Mr. Ramdas at the function.