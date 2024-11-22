ADVERTISEMENT

MLA raises concern over condition of red gram crop, asks scientists to visit fields

Updated - November 22, 2024 07:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Raising concern over kharif crop yield, legislator B.R. Patil, who is also an advisor to the Chief Minister, expressed the apprehension that red gram crops across Kalaburagi district will be affected and there will be a fall in yield this season.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, Mr. Patil, who visited agriculture fields in the district recently, said that though red gram crop is healthy, it can be observed that the crop has started drying as the leaf is wilting.

Mr. Patil said that directions have been issued to agricultural scientists to visit fields and find out the reason that is affecting the crop.

Though red gram varieties such as GRG-811 and GRG-152 are considered disease-resistant, the crop has been affected in large tracts this season.

Significantly, nearly 2.40 lakh farmers (80%) have insured their kharif crop in the district, while 1.70 lakh farmers have insured their red gram crop sown on 5.93 lakh hectares of land, he added.

