 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

MLA raises concern over condition of red gram crop, asks scientists to visit fields

Updated - November 22, 2024 07:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Raising concern over kharif crop yield, legislator B.R. Patil, who is also an advisor to the Chief Minister, expressed the apprehension that red gram crops across Kalaburagi district will be affected and there will be a fall in yield this season.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, Mr. Patil, who visited agriculture fields in the district recently, said that though red gram crop is healthy, it can be observed that the crop has started drying as the leaf is wilting.

Mr. Patil said that directions have been issued to agricultural scientists to visit fields and find out the reason that is affecting the crop.

Though red gram varieties such as GRG-811 and GRG-152 are considered disease-resistant, the crop has been affected in large tracts this season.

Significantly, nearly 2.40 lakh farmers (80%) have insured their kharif crop in the district, while 1.70 lakh farmers have insured their red gram crop sown on 5.93 lakh hectares of land, he added.

Published - November 22, 2024 07:39 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.