MLA pulls up Horticulture Dept. officials for not releasing funds to lemon growers

Pulling up the Department of Horticulture for not releasing funds for lemon growers in Indi taluk, Yeshwantraigouda Patil, Congress MLA, lost his cool during the quarterly KDP meeting on Saturday.

During the meeting, he wanted to know why the department had not released funds despite the government issuing an order to pay ₹100 per plant to farmers whose crop withered away.

“This matter was discussed six months ago. But till today, you are busy only in correspondences with no result on the ground,” he told officials of the department. “The government has ordered the grant of ₹2 crore through the Lemon Development Board and even that has not been distributed among the farmers of Indi taluk. I think my mistake was to fight to get the Board constituted as it is doing nothing for farmers,” he said.

District in-charge secretary Mohammed Mohsin, Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil, and even Home Minister M.B. Patil tried to convince him that the matter is pending with the department. Mr. Patil said that in a week the issue should be resolved and the funds should be released to the farmers.

Earlier, after the commencement of the meeting, Mr. Patil raised the matter of drought in the district and suggested that the district administration submit a proposal to the government to consider cloud seeding in the district.

“Many scientists are still not sure of its success. But if it can bring some rains, then Vijayapura is most deserving,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that he will prepare a report and seek approval for the cloud seeding here.

Mr. M.B. Patil asked the Deputy Commissioner to seek the State government’s approval to continue supplying drinking water to rural areas through tankers till the district receives adequate rain.