MLA pays surprise visit to district hospital; recommends suspension of officers for dereliction of duty

During his surprise visit to the district hospital attached to Ballari Medical College and Research Centre (BMCRC) in Ballari on Friday, Nara Bharath Reddy, MLA, recommended the suspension of a few officials for dereliction of duty.

After interacting with patients and lactating mothers at the hospital, Mr. Reddy expressed discontentment over the management of the hospital and the “carelessness” of the staff in handling the vital departments. He instantly directed BMCRC director T. Gangadhar Gouda to put errant officials responsible for the gross negligence under suspension and initiate enquiry.

“I received many complaints about the hospital attached to BMCRC. I had raised this issue in the KDP [Karnataka Development Programme] meeting chaired by district In-charge Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan. There has been little improvement in the hospital since. Three of the five lactating mothers who were admitted to the hospital died recently. I have directed the District Health and Family Welfare Officer and District Surgeon to give a report on the deaths,” Mr. Reddy told mediapersons after the visit.

Expressing his annoyance over the functioning of the hospital, Mr. Reddy said the patients were asked to get medicines from private pharmaceutical shops outside the hospital. However, the medicines were available free of cost in the hospital.

“Patients were asked to go to a particular private laboratory for minor blood tests though the testing facility is available in the hospital. These issues will be investigated,” Mr. Reddy said. He directed Mr. Gouda to place Kotresh, chief pharmacist in the hospital, under suspension.

Mr. Reddy also interacted with the relatives of pregnant women suffering from dengue fever and assured to redress their grievances. He examined the medicine stock and inventory. “I will raise this issue in the winter session of the legislature in Belagavi,” Mr. Reddy said.

