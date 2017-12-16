MLA, Muthalik booked for provocative speech

The Yadgir police have booked a suo motu case against T. Rajasingh Lodh, BJP MLA for Ghoshamahal of Hyderabad, and Pramod Muthalik, Sri Ram Sene chief, besides two others for allegedly making provocative speeches.

While addressing a convention organised by Sri Ram Sene’s district unit in Yadgir on December 12, Mr. Lodh allegedly said that every Hindu should have weapons in their houses to fight terrorists as well as those harming the Hindu religion and country.

After watching the video clippings of the speech, the police have booked the case under various sections.

In his speech, the Ghoshamahal MLA had said that “every Hindu should fight like Chhatrapati Shivaji to protect religion from attackers.”

Mr. Muthalik, Siddalingaswamy of Karuneshwar Mutt, Andola, honorary president of Sri Ram Sene, and Vijay Patil, president of Hyderabad Karnataka region of Sri Ram Sene, were also booked for their alleged provocative speeches.

‘Action soon’

Lada Martin Marbanaing, Superintendent of Police, said they had booked cases against them based on the video clippings and further action will shortly be taken according to law.