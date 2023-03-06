MLA moves High Court for anticipatory bail and stay of investigation

March 06, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

BJP MLA K. Madal Virupakshappa, 74, on Monday moved the High Court of Karnataka seeking anticipatory bail and stay of investigation against him in the bribery case registered against him, his son, and others after the Lokayukta police caught his son red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹40 lakh from a businessman.

Justice K. Natarajan, before whom the advocate for Mr. Madal made a plea for urgent hearing on the petition for anticipatory bail on Monday, said the petition would be taken up for hearing on Tuesday.

Claiming that the allegations made in the First Information Report (FIR) are inherently improbable on the basis of which no prudent person can ever reach a just conclusion that there is sufficient ground for proceeding against him, the MLA sought bail stating that there is no chance of him fleeing as he is a person of good repute and a present MLA representing Channagiri Assembly constituency.

In his plea seeking stay of investigation and quashing the FIR registered against him, Mr. Madal, who has been arraigned as accused number one in the FIR, has contended that there is neither any allegation against him in the FIR that he had, as the chairperson of the Karnataka State Soaps and Detergents Ltd. (KSSDL), demanded bribe to show official favour nor accepted any bribe from the complainant.

The accused MLA also claimed that he has neither contacted the complainant nor received any illegal gratification to influence public servants to act in a particular manner. Besides, the MLA claimed that he was not in-charge of tendering process in the KSSDL as it was the officials concerned who had accepted the bids of the complainant.

The MLA’s son, Prashanth Madal, who is the Chief Accounts Officer of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, was caught while accepting a portion of the bribe amount from the complainant on March 2.