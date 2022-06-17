MLA lays foundation stone for road works

Staff Reporter June 17, 2022 20:16 IST

The road construction and drainage works have been taken up at the cost of ₹3 crore each

Narasimha Nayak, (Raju Gowda) MLA and Chairman of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board, said that he has committed to take up development works at all sectors in Shorapur constituency. He was talking to media persons after laying foundation stone for road construction at the cost of ₹3 crore and a drainage work at the cost of ₹3 crore. He also laid foundation stone for 45-kilometer stretch of road works at the cost of ₹25 crore from Mudanur to Narayanapur via Hunsagi, recently. Mr Nayak said that he would focus on construction of road, CC road, drainage and other civic works as he had committed earlier. “These works amounting to a total of ₹31 crore are the major works which remain pending for a long time,” he said. MLA further said that the development work on State highway 155 between Mudnur to Narayanapur via will definitely ease vehicular movement. “Tender for 37 kilometer stretch between Chowdeshwarihal to Peerapur at the cost of ₹57 was floated. Yet another key project— Devatakal Lift Irrigation – will shortly get sanctioned,” he added.



