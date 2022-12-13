MLA lays foundation stone for 50-bed ICU at Yadgir Institute of Medical Sciences

December 13, 2022 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - Yadgir

MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal laid the foundation stone for a 50-bed ICU at Yadgir Institute of Medical Sciences (YIMS) on December 13. The new ICU will come up at a cost of ₹16 crore.

Mr. Mudnal said that Yadgir got approval for a medical college hospital after the BJP came to power as the proposal was rejected by the earlier H.D. Kumaraswamy government. “The then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa sanctioned a college and hospital for the district after I pursued the issue with him. The medical college will commence by this year. Hence, the chief of the YIMS should immediately take steps to fill the vacancies for teaching staff and other posts to ensure quality education in the college,” he added.

The MLA reiterated that providing education, health sector improvement, drinking water, and other infrastructure is his priority. “I promptly fulfilled the promises made to the people. I also requested the Chief Minister to sanction a horticulture university and ayurveda medical college for Yadgir district,” he said.

Hanumanth Prasad, Director of YIMS, said that as many as 149 students have got admission in the MBBS course this year.