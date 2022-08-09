MLA lashes out against allegation

August 09, 2022 22:01 IST

K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, Arsikere MLA, has challenged Ravi Kumar, BJP MLC, to prove his allegation that he made money in the State government’s ragi procuring scheme.

In a press conference in Hassan on Tuesday, Mr. Gowda said he was ready to face the truth test in front of deity Manjunatha Swamy at Dharmasthala. He also dared the BJP MLC to prove his allegation at Dharmasthala. In a protest rally organised by the BJP in Arsikere on Monday, Mr. Kumar had made the allegation.

Mr. Gowda said he had fought against the scam in ragi procurement. And, he had raised his voice in the State Aassembly for MSP for ragi. “The BJP is making baseless allegations against me. I will move court against the false allegation,” he said.

Further, he alleged that BJP leader N.R. Santhosh was staging protests against him for political mileage. “Let them speak about their party and their politics. But I will not keep quiet if they make baseless allegations against me”, he said.

The Arsikere taluk unit of the BJP had taken out a protest rally in Arsikere town against Mr. Gowda on Monday. Hundreds of people had taken part in the protest. Mr. Santhosh is one of the contenders for BJP ticket to contest for Arsikere Assembly constituency.