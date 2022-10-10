MLA Kumar Bangarappa lashes out at brother-turned-rival Madhu Bangarappa for comments against BJP

BJP MLA Kumar Bangarappa during the legislative assembly session in Bengaluru. file photo | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

Former minister and Sorab MLA Kumar Bangarappa has come down heavily on his brother and political rival Madhu Bangarappa for his recent comments on the BJP. He called his brother corrupt, inefficient and a party-hopper.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Monday, Kumar Bangarappa said Madhu Bangarappa had no morality to comment on BJP leaders. He said Madhu had also been with the BJP in the past and should not forget it. He was referring to Madhu Bangarappa’s recent allegation that the BJP used the portraits of Devaraj Urs, Veerendra Patil and S. Bangarappa to criticise the Congress during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Kumar Bangarappa wanted to know why his brother left the JD(S) party. “He had been with the Congress, Samajwadi Party, BJP and the JD(S). Now, he has joined the Congress. He will not stay long with that party too. Don’t know which party he will join during the next elections,” he said.

Further, Kumar said his brother was responsible for irregularities in granting Bagair Hukum land in Sorab taluk. He also alleged that Madhu had failed to complete the construction of a memorial for his father Bangarappa in Sorab for the last 10 years. Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa had given funds for the memorial, however, Madhu had not used it properly, he said.