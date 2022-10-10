MLA Kumar Bangarappa lashes out at brother-turned-rival Madhu Bangarappa for comments against BJP

Calls brother Madhu Bangarappa corrupt, inefficient and a party-hopper

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 10, 2022 16:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP MLA Kumar Bangarappa during the legislative assembly session in Bengaluru. file photo | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

ADVERTISEMENT

Former minister and Sorab MLA Kumar Bangarappa has come down heavily on his brother and political rival Madhu Bangarappa for his recent comments on the BJP. He called his brother corrupt, inefficient and a party-hopper.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Monday, Kumar Bangarappa said Madhu Bangarappa had no morality to comment on BJP leaders. He said Madhu had also been with the BJP in the past and should not forget it. He was referring to Madhu Bangarappa’s recent allegation that the BJP used the portraits of Devaraj Urs, Veerendra Patil and S. Bangarappa to criticise the Congress during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Kumar Bangarappa wanted to know why his brother left the JD(S) party. “He had been with the Congress, Samajwadi Party, BJP and the JD(S). Now, he has joined the Congress. He will not stay long with that party too. Don’t know which party he will join during the next elections,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, Kumar said his brother was responsible for irregularities in granting Bagair Hukum land in Sorab taluk. He also alleged that Madhu had failed to complete the construction of a memorial for his father Bangarappa in Sorab for the last 10 years. Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa had given funds for the memorial, however, Madhu had not used it properly, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Mysore
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app