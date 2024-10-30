GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MLA inspects Rangamandir construction work in Yadgir

Published - October 30, 2024 09:27 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Member of Legislative Assembly Channareddy Patil Tunnur inspecting the construction work at Rangamandir in Yadgir.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur inspected the ongoing construction work of Rangamandir in Yadgir on Monday.

The work is happening at a slow pace owing to shortage of grants. The project cost was ₹5 crore, and ₹3.97 crore has already been spent on the work.

“I would speak to the chairman of the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB) for the remaining grant. I will also discuss additional grants for other infrastructure,” Mr. Tunnur assured officers.

“I will bring in whatever grant is required. But you have to ensure proper and quality work. There can be no compromise on quality,” he stressed.

Executive Engineer of Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd. Dhananjay, and others were present

