MLA has neglected irrigation projects, alleges Cong. leader

December 16, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - YADGIR

Congress leader Bheemanna Meti has accused MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal of neglecting the Bhima plant irrigation project which aimed at irrigating several thousand acres of dry land in Yadgir Assembly constituency

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Bheemanna Meti addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Congress leader Bheemanna Meti has accused Venkatareddy Mudnal, MLA, of neglecting the Bhima plant irrigation project which aimed at irrigating several thousand acres of dry land in Yadgir Assembly constituency.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Friday, Dr. Meti, an aspirant for Congress ticket from Yadgir constituency, said that a ₹27 crore project aimed at irrigating 41 villages by drawing water from Bhima river initiated during 2018 was stalled following farmers’ opposition to land acquisition. However, Mr. Venkatareddy did not intervene to resolve the matter, he alleged.

He said now that KBJNL had planned to call tender for the same work in three packages, he would take up the farmers’ cause for adequate compensation.

Dr. Meti demanded that a new bridge should be constructed across the Krishna near Kollur village to avoid flooding in the rainy season every year. He further demanded that two bridge-cum-barrages were necessary near Parsapur and Channur (J) to irrigate 30 villages in the constituency.

He alleged that there was rampant corruption in the projects taken up in the last four years and he would soon file a complaint with the Lokayukta seeking inquiry after collecting requisite details.

