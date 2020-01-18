MLA hails contribution of Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami

K. Raghupati Bhat, MLA and honorary president of the Paryaya reception committee, said on Friday that Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Palimar Mutt had contributed a lot to the development of Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple during his two-year Paryaya period (2018-20).

He was speaking at a public function held to felicitate Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami, the outgoing Paryaya seer, on the successful completion of his second Paryaya at Poornaprajna Mantapa on Car Street.

Mr. Bhat said it was during the two-year period of his second Paryaya that Vidyadheesha Tirtha got the Suvarna Gopura, or golden dome, constructed on the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple, at a cost of ₹40 crore. He also constructed a gold roof for the shrine of Lord Mukhyaprana (Anjaneya) at temple. He got the Madhwa Sarovara pond removed of silt to improve its water retention capacity. During his first Paryaya, Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami started the Chinnara Santharpane midday meal programme, which became a precursor for the Akshara Dasoha midday meal programme implemented by the then S.M. Krishna government in the State, he said.

Ishapriya Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Admar Mutt, who will ascend the Paryaya Peetha on Saturday, studied religious texts under Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami. Ishapriya Tirtha is focusing on eco-friendly measures to reduce pollution, Mr. Bhat said.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family recalled the close connections the family had with both Palimar Mutt and Admar Mutt. He lauded the achievements of Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami and said the ‘green’ programmes of Ishapriya Tirtha Swami were more vital now than ever.