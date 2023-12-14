MLA from Cogress sports black shirt in a symbolic protest

December 14, 2023 03:42 am | Updated 03:43 am IST - BELAGAVI

Congress MLA from Channagiri Basavaraju V. Shivaganga on Wednesday turned up at the Legislative Assembly wearing a black shirt to protest against the alleged apathy of the Backward Classes Welfare Department.

“I wore the black shirt to protest against the Backward Classes Welfare Department,” the member told Speaker U.T. Khader.

The first-time MLA, whose question came up during the Question Hour, expressed dissatisfaction over the Minister’s reply that all the applicants who had sought loans from the department had not been chosen due to paucity of funds. “The department has money to organise public conventions. But when it comes to providing benefits to poor people, they cite shortage of funds,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT