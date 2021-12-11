MLA for boiled eggs in schools

MANGALURU

11 December 2021 01:10 IST

Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat on Friday backed the government’s decision to serve boiled eggs to students in government aided schools in the State.

Speaking to mediapersons in Udupi the MLA said that there is no substance in arguments that children will change their food habits for merely making the eggs available at schools.

The MLA said that schools can make a separate arrangement to serve the boiled eggs to those who prefer it so that those who do not eat it will not feel uncomfortable. If some students want to eat eggs it is not proper to deny them the same.

Mr. Bhat said that those students who do not want to eat the eggs need not eat them. Those who do not have the practice of eating eggs at their homes will not eat them anyway.

It may be mentioned here that Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha had spoken against providing eggs at schools.

He had said on Thursday that every community follows its own food habits and the government’s job is not to force the kids to eat eggs. He had suggested that the government provide an equivalent sum of money to those who consume it.