Karnataka

MLA, family in hospital

Anil Benake, MLA, and three of his family members have been shifted to the KLE hospital after they were found positive for COVID -19.

The family members are non-symptomatic. Doctors are monitoring them closely. They will be discharged as per the standard operating protocol, said a doctor at the hospital.

Mr. Benake spent a few days at his farm house, before being admitted to the KLE hospital’s COVID-19 ward. He released a video clip to assure his followers that he was not suffering from any inconvenience due to the disease.

