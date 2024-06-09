GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MLA, Deputy Mayor and another booked

Published - June 09, 2024 08:43 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The police have registered a case against Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad, Deputy Mayor Satish Hangal and Laxman Bhovi on the charge of threatening an applicant of Karnataka State Slum Development Board (KSSDB).

The case has been registered as per the instruction of the fourth ACJ and JMFC Court. The case was registered at the Old Hubballi Police Station on Saturday.

Complainant Parashuram Davangere had said that KSSDB issued possession letters illegally to beneficiaries of Krishna Colony in Anand Nagar. He had submitted a grievance in the SC/ST grievances meeting headed by the Police Commissioner on December 30, 2023. He argued that the KSSDB has encroached upon open space for allotment.

However, he also filed a complaint in the court saying that Laxman Bhovi, with the support of the MLA and the Deputy Mayor, threatened him asking him to withdraw the application. The court has instructed the police to investigate the case.

