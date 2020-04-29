MLA demands inquiry into return of people from Maharashtra during lockdown

Nagamangala legislator K. Suresh Gowda on Wednesday demanded an inquiry into the alleged arrival of people from Maharashtra into his constituency as well other parts of Mandya district.

It is said that a large number of people, who had migrated to Pune, Mumbai, Sangli and other parts of Maharashtra from Mandya district, had returned recently by allegedly violating the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. A native of Sathenahalli near Bindiganavile of Nagamangala, who has a hotel in Mumbai, is one among them and has contracted COVID-19.

Mr. Gowda, a Janata Dal (Secular) MLA, raised the issue during a COVID-19 meeting at the Mandya Zilla Panchayat’s ‘Cauvery Auditorium’ here and urged the Minister of Medical Education K. Sudhakar and Minister for Municipal Administration, Horticulture and Sericulture K.C. Narayana Gowda to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the issue.

According to the MLA, wherever he goes in his constituency he is finding a large number of such people. There were talks/information that buses had brought them from Mumbai and other places even after the announcement of lockdown. An inquiry should be conducted to find out on how many have returned, who had helped them to return and how did they arrive, he said.

‘Insult’

Srirangapatna MLA A.S. Ravindra Srikantaiah objected to placing under quarantine an anganwadi worker who was allegedly assaulted by some people at Huruli Kyathanahalli of Srirangapatna taluk recently, stating that it is like “insulting” her.

However Sumalatha, Mandya MP, said that such statements would demoralise the people who are under quarantine. She also said that elected representatives should educate the people as quarantine should be considered as a preventive measure in combating COVID-19. Being in quarantine is not an insult, she said.

Black band protest

Meanwhile, journalists attended the meeting by wearing a black band around their arms as a sign of protest against the JD(S) MLC K.T. Srikante Gowda whose son recently assaulted journalists in the town.

According to the police, Mr. Gowda filed a counter-complaint against some journalists here on Wednesday.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh; Superintendent of Police K. Parashuram, ZP president Nagaratna; and MLAs and officials were present.