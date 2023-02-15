ADVERTISEMENT

MLA demands crop planning policy to ensure remunerative prices

February 15, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Janata Dal (Secular) MLA K. M. Shivalinge Gowda on Wednesday demanded that the State should bring in “crop planning policy” to enforce restrictions on the quantum of various commercial crops being grown by farmers.

Participating in a debate on motion of thanks to Governor’s address in the Assembly, Mr. Gowda argued that such a policy should allow the government to decide the total extent of cultivating area for different commercial crops based on the market demand.

He argued that lack of such a policy was responsible for haphazard cultivation of different commercial crops, including tomato, leading to crash in prices. “Besides restricting the total cultivation area for each crop, the government should also fix scientific prices for each crop taking into account the actual cultivation cost,” he said.

