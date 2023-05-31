MLA, DC inspect Brindavan Gardens after rain havoc

May 31, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MYSURU

After many trees and branches fell in Brindavan Gardens following the recent heavy rains and strong winds, Deputy Commissioner H.N. Gopalakrishna on Wednesday conducted an inspection of the site. Some electric poles were also damaged.

The Brindavan Gardens had remained closed for tourists since Monday afternoon as the authorities were in the process of clearing the fallen trees. The DC spoke to the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. officials and the forest officers about the damage and asked them to clear the fallen trees from the site at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Srirangapatna MLA Ramesh Bandisidde Gowda inspected the KRS dam site where the garden is located and directed officials to clear weak and precariously low hanging tree branches before the place is reopened for the tourists, to prevent any further damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MLA sought to know from the forest authorities why the weak trees and branches had not been cleared before the monsoon.

Sources said the gardens are unlikely to be reopened for visitors on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.