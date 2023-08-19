ADVERTISEMENT

MLA calls for realising freedom fighters’ goals

August 19, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Kalaburagi Mayor Vishal Dargi unveiling the Shilaphalaka (inscription) in memory of freedom fighters at Gulshan Garden in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Recalling the uncompromising struggle of freedom fighters against the British for the freedom of India, Allamprabhu Patil, MLA for Kalaburagi South, called upon the people to always remember the sacrifice of freedom fighters and do all they could for the realisation of their dreams.

He was addressing the public after the unveiling of the inscription (Shilaphalaka) in the memory of a freedom fighter at Gulshan Garden in Kalaburagi on Saturday. The event was a part of the Nanna Mannu – Nanna Desha (my soil – my nation) campaign launched to commemorate the 75th year of India’s Independence. Kalaburagi Mayor Vishal Dargi inaugurated the event.

“We all should unite and work collectively for the development of the country. We should be more environment-sensitive and plant as many saplings as possible and nurture them to create a safer environment,” Mr. Patil said.

Terming the Constitution of India drafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar as an important tool in the hands of Indian citizens for the protection of democracy and the progress of the country, Mr. Patil called upon the people to collectively strive for the safeguarding of the Constitution and working in its light for the progress and prosperity of the country.  

The participants, holding soil in hands, took an oath to actively participate in the nation-building and fulfil their fundamental duties for the development of the country.

Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Devidas Patil stressed on the importance of the people’s participation in nation-building. “We, from the Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation, have organised this programme as part of Nanna Mannu – Nanna Desha campaign. We will plant and nurture as 77 saplings to in memory of the event,” he said.

