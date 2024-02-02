MLA asks MCC to shift STP from Old Kesare

February 02, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MYSURU

After residents vented their ire against the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) for setting up a sewage treatment plant (STP) at Old Kesare, G.T. Deve Gowda, MLA, on Friday asked the MCC officials to shift the facility from the locality.

The MLA suggested looking for a suitable place for establishing the plant.

Referring to the protest staged by the residents of old Kesare, Kamanakere Hundi and other nearby localities over the setting up of the plant and raising concerns over its location, the MLA asked the officials to look for an alternative site for the plant.

The MLA was speaking after a pre-budget meeting with the officials of the MCC, Hootagalli CMC, Rammanahalli, Bogadi, Srirampura, and Kadakola Town Panchayats here on Friday .

While directing the officers to take measures for ensuring proper drinking water supply in view of the ensuing summer, he said more water has to be drawn from Kabini for Talur project.

He asked the MCC officials to look into the complaints of shops and hotels run without a trade licence in Vijayanagar 3rd stage.

