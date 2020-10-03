MLA Arvind Bellad positive for COVID-19

HUBBALLI

03 October 2020 22:37 IST

MLA for Hubballi-Dharwad West constituency Arvind Bellad has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined himself at home.

Mr. Bellad took to Twitter on Saturday night to announce the development. He said he was asymptomatic and appealed to his supporters and well-wishers not to panic or try to contact him over phone. He also requested those who came in contact with him in the past few days to get tested.

Advertising

Advertising