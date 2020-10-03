Karnataka

MLA Arvind Bellad positive for COVID-19

MLA for Hubballi-Dharwad West constituency Arvind Bellad has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined himself at home.

Mr. Bellad took to Twitter on Saturday night to announce the development. He said he was asymptomatic and appealed to his supporters and well-wishers not to panic or try to contact him over phone. He also requested those who came in contact with him in the past few days to get tested.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 3, 2020 10:38:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/mla-arvind-bellad-positive-for-covid-19/article32762472.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story