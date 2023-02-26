MLA arranges Umrah pilgrimage for COVID warriors

February 26, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

With election kicking in, it is not unusual for politicians to dole out freebies to their voters. Apart from kitchen items, digital clocks and other gifts, it is a common practice to arrange pilgrimages for their constituents.

This time cashing in on the pandemic, some aspiring candidates are trying to lure COVID warriors in the name of recognising their efforts during the pandemic.

B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, Chamarajpet MLA, has arranged Umrah (an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of the year) for 16 ASHA workers and 42 COVID warriors and members of his fan club in Sira in recognition of their services during the pandemic. He held a send-off programme and also distributed Umrah essentials along with Saudi Riyal 500 (that is over ₹11,000) to each of the 58 beneficiaries.

“Held Umrah pilgrimage send-off programme for the ASHA karyakarthas and also distributed Ihram and Umrah essentials along With Saudi Riyal 500 to each of the 16 pilgrims at the JJR Nagar Ward Office in Chamarajpet Constituency,” he tweeted on Saturday. He put out a separate tweet on the programme in Sira.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the pilgrimage offer was to recognise the services of COVID warriors. “I wanted to hold a function and felicitate the COVID warriors. But, ASHA workers in my constituency requested me to instead arrange Umrah for them. I had promised to fulfill their desire,” he said.

He said he has asked the ASHA workers from other communities to let him know the holy place they want to visit. “I will accordingly arrange a pilgrimage for them also,” he said.

With elections yet to be announced and the election code of conduct yet to kick in, the Election Commission has a limited role in checking the distribution of such freebies, said EC officials.