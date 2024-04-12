GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MLA appeals to people to vote for Sagar Khandre

April 12, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Reiterating that the Congress is fighting to save democracy and the Constitution, Aland MLA B.R. Patil has urged the people to vote for the Congress and support INDI Alliance to preserve the idea of India by rejecting divisive forces that are weakening the world’s largest democracy.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating an election rally at Basavakalyan taluk of Bidar Lok Sabha Constituency on Friday, Mr. Patil, who is an Advisor to Chief Minister, said that democratic and secular forces should unite to uproot the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The legislator sought overwhelming support of the people as each vote is crucial for saving the nation and protecting the Constitution.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of writing off loans to the tune of ₹16 lakh crore taken by private investors, Mr. Patil said that Modi favoured big industries, while he failed to waive farm loans.

Mr. Patil appealed to people of Bidar Lok Sabha Constituency to vote for Congress candidate Sagar Khandre in the upcoming general elections.

Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre, Minister for Municipal Administration Rahim Khan, the former Minister Rajashekar Patil and others were present.

