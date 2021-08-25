M.K. Nambyar moot court contest from tomorrow

Karnataka Law Society’s Raja Lakhamgouda Law College, Belagavi, will organise the 11th M.K. Nambyar Memorial National Level Moot Court Competition 2021, patronised by Attorney General of India K.K. Venugopal. The Padma Vibhushan award-winning advocate is an alumnus of the college.

As many as 12 teams from five different States will participate in this competition, which will be held online this year due to the pandemic.

As many as 30 advocates and academics will be acting as Moot Judges to judge the participants. Prizes worth ₹80,000 will be awarded to the winners in different categories and an award of ₹5,000 will be given to the Best Mooter in the name of Ashok Potdar, Advocate, Belagavi.

The inaugural function of the competition is scheduled at 4.30 p.m. on Friday. Advocate and Chairman, Karnataka Law Society, P.S. Sawkar will be the chief guest. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Amathe will be the guest of honour.

The valedictory function is scheduled at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Dean, PES University, Bengaluru, Sandeep Desai will be the chief guest.

Advocate and Chairman, Governing Council, Raja Lakhamgouda Law College, S.V. Ganachari will preside over the two functions.