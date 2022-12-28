Mixer-grinder blast in Hassan cracked, stalker from city accused

December 28, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Bengaluru/Hassan

A mixer-grinder in a parcel returned by the person it was sent to, exploded killing one person at a DTDC courier service office in Hassan on Monday.

The Hassan police have now cracked the case and named a resident of Bengaluru, stalking a woman from Hassan he befriended on a matrimonial website, as the accused. Teams are on the hunt for him and will be arrested soon, assured Hariram Shankar, SP, Hassan.

The parcel was returned to the DTDC courier service collection point in K.R. Puram by a woman asking them to return it to the sender. However, she refused to pay the ₹350 courier return charges and it was lying there.

Shashi Kumar, in-charge of the centre, found the sender had given a fake name, phone number and address, prompting him to open the parcel. As he opened it, the mixer-grinder exploded, injuring him severely.

Mr. Shankar said that forensic experts had opined the accused had rigged the mixer-grinder with multiple electrical detonators, for maximum impact, but there was no explosive material in it.

Investigation of the intended recipient of the parcel, a 38-year-old woman from Hassan, a divorcee working at a beauty parlour, led to the case being cracked.

The woman had uploaded her profile on a matrimonial website, where the accused Anup Kumar, claiming to be a rich businessman, befriended her and began stalking her, pestering her to marry him, a proposal which she turned down.

However, Anup Kumar persisted and turned up at her house in Hassan, when she beat him, and sent him away. However, he began sending several messages, videos from various phone numbers, all of which she kept blocking. He sent videos purportedly showing several kilograms of “raw gold pebbles” and a huge cache of currency notes, saying he would give all of them to her if she married him.

The victim filed a complaint with the Baiyappanahalli police in Bengaluru in October 2022, when the police called him and reprimanded him. However, he later turned violent and threatened to kill her if she did not marry him on several phone calls.

When she blocked all the numbers, he began sending courier parcels: first, a ₹50 note with a message that the next time he would send ₹50,000, and then another parcel of decoration lights. She threw both away.

Recently, she received a heavy parcel and she returned it to the courier centre asking them to send it back.