Mixed response to Rabakavi-Banahatti bandh

Belagavi

09 February 2022 21:21 IST

Some right wing organisations observed a one-day bandh on Wednesday in Rabakavi-Banahatti twin towns in Bagalkot district against what they an attack on a teacher during the protests related to the hijab-saffron shawl issue on Tuesday.

The bandh, however, evoked mixed response. Schools and colleges were closed, as per the Government Order, but most government and private offices were open. Vehicles were running as usual.

Bajrang Dal leader Shivanand Gaikwad and others led a protest rally in the town.

On Tuesday, Manjunath Naik, a guest teacher, working at a college in a village, was attacked by unidentified miscreants. He received a blow on his head and suffered some bleeding. He was admitted to a hospital, where he is recovering.