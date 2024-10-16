Mixed response to Davangere bandh call seeking abolition of 50% payment quota seats in UBDT College of Engineering

The call for Davangere bandh seeking abolition of 50% payment quota seats in the University BDT (UBDT) College of Engineering and save one of the oldest government engineering colleges in the State, received mixed response on Wednesday.

All India Democratic Student Organisation (AIDSO) launched the campaign against the decision to fill 50% of seats in UBDT College through payment quota starting this academic year.

And, subsequently, under the aegis of UBDT College Ulisi Horata Samiti comprising various pro-Kannada, farmers, labour and Dalit organisations, the call for Davangere bandh on Wednesday was given.

The bandh call, however, received mixed response with shops and commercial establishments remaining closed only in some places, while public transport buses remained off the road for some time.

Members of the samiti took out protest marches early in the morning making an appeal to both KSRTC and private bus operators to support the bandh call which was in the interest of the poor meritorious students of the State. Consequently, KSRTC and private tansport services were not available for the public for some time in the morning.

Responding to the bandh call, shops and commercial establishments at Gandhi Circle, Jayadeva Circle, Vidyarthi Bhavan Circle, Ashok Road, P.B. Road, Hadadi Road and other places remained closed for half a day.

However, business activities went on as usual on AVK College Road, Church Road, Shamanur Road and a few other places. Subsequently, city buses started operating as usual, though the number of commuters was very few. Autorickshaw services were also available as usual.

Meanwhile, the protestors moved from one place to another on their two-wheelers appealing to shopkeepers and commercial establishments to positively respond to the bandh call. At the vegetable, fruit and flower market, responding to the appeal made by the protestors, the vendors suspended their business and joined the protest.

Mega demonstration

Jayadeva Circle in Davangere witnessed a mega protest with hundreds of protestors congregating at the junction to highlight the issue and to demand the release of students detained by the police. Braving rain, the protestors formed a human chain at the circle and raised slogans.

After a while, the police released the students detained by them. And, later members of various organisations joined the protest and took out a protest march through Ashok Road, Gandhi Circle before reaching P.B. Road near the railway station.

When the protestors held a public meeting in protest on the road, Additional Deputy Commissioner P.N. Lokesh rushed to the spot to receive a memorandum. The protestors were led by district unit president of AIDSO Pooja Nandihalli, Ismail of the street vendors association, Rajendra Banger of warehousing labour union and others.

Earlier in the day, there was an altercation between students and the police when an attempt was made to stop bus services. The incident happened when the students sat on dharna at the entrance of KSRTC Bus Station in a bid to stop buses from operating. As their effort to persuade the students to clear the road did not yield any result, the police detained 20 students who were subsequently released.

University BDT College of Engineering is one of the oldest engineering colleges in the State.

