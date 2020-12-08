Mixed response to bandh call

Life remained unaffected in most parts of Mysuru, Mandya, and Hassan districts

Shops and business establishments in Central Business District (CBD) in Mysuru as well as the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee yard in Bandipalya on the outskirts were closed on Tuesday in view of the nationwide bandh call given by farmers’ organisations against farm Bills recently passed by the Centre.

Life remained unaffected in most other parts of the city, including residential localities, where shops remained open. City buses and autorickshaws too plied normally, but the operation of inter-district buses from the suburban bus stand was disrupted for some time in the morning after farmers’ organisations staged a protest.

Demonstrations and processions were held by the farmers’ organisations in different parts, including in front of Dufferin Clock tower with the activists shouting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government for its “anti-farmer” policies.

A group of farmers also went inside Devaraja Market and forced the shops to close.

Supporters of the Congress gathered on Nanjangud highway and burnt tyres. Traffic movement on the highway was disrupted for some time.

However, no untoward incident was reported in any part of the city. The police had made elaborate security arrangements by deploying additional force as a precautionary measure.

Members of different progressive organisations too joined the protesters. While farmer leader Hoskote Basavaraj and progressive activist P. Mallesh were part of the rally taken by the farmers on Ashoka Road and D. Devaraj Urs Road, littérateur Devanur Mahadeva attended the demonstration of farmers held in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Mahadeva lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre for snatching the powers of the State governments and bringing in the “anti-farmer” laws.

In Mandya

The response to the bandh call was mixed. However, farmers’ organisations staged ‘urulu seve’ and took out rallies in the town against the Centre’s “anti-farmer” policies. The response was good in most taluk headquarters with a near total bandh in Maddur.

In Malnad region

The bandh call received a mixed response in Malnad region. Progressive organisations and pro-farmer forums hit the streets extending support to farmers opposing the recent amendments passed by the Union Government. However, business activities remained unaffected.

Activists of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene staged protests in Shivamogga, Shikaripura, Sagar and taluk centres. They also stopped movement of vehicles at some places as part of the protest. Many intellectuals, writers and activists gathered under the banner of Federation of Progressive Forums in Shivamogga to register their support to the farmers.

Similarly, in Hassan members of KRRS and Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha took out a protest march from Hemavati Statue Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The JD(S) had also extended support to the bandh call. However, business activities and movement of vehicles were normal in Hassan district on the day.

In Chikkamagaluru, members of Raitha Sangha, CPIML and other farmer organisations staged a protest at Hanumanthappa Circle. They raised slogans against the Centre and demanded the withdrawal of controversial legislations.