Mixed response to bandh call in Yadgir against atrocities, rape cases

A call for Yadgir city bandh by Madiga Dandora, Madiga Meesalati Horata Samiti demanding punishment for the accused in rape cases and a compensation of ₹25 lakh for the minor Dalit girl victims received mixed response on Monday.

Shops, business establishments and other trades, including hotels, in the station area and also in the old city remained closed.

However, government and private transport services, including autorickshaws, operated as usual.

Members of the Madiga Dandora, Madiga Meesalati Horata Samiti took out a procession from Babu Jagjivan Ram Circle to Subhas Circle in the city, where they staged a demonstration.

They said that two minor Dalit girls were raped in Bapparagi and Kodekal villages in Hunsagi taluk. In one case (Bapparagi village), one of the accused has been arrested, while another is yet to be arrested.

In Bapparagi village, Dalit families have been boycotted by the upper caste community after a rape case was registered against an upper caste man. Following this, yet another case in connection with the boycott was registered by Dalits against 10 people who are yet to be arrested.

“In the other case in connection with the rape of a Dalit minor girl in Kodekal village, the accused have not been yet arrested. We demand that suitable punishment be given to the accused in the two rape cases and compensation of ₹25 lakh and five acres of land be given to the families of each victim. Apart from this, five acres of land should be given to victims in connection with the boycott case,” they said.

Expressing concern over the safety of Dalits, the protesters further demanded that the district administration provide adequate security for Dalits in both these villages.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to the authorities concerned. Ganesh Duppalli, Kashappa Hegganagera and others led the protest.

