Mixed response to bandh call in Kalaburagi

January 17, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The city saw a mixed response to the Kalaburagi Bandh call on Tuesday by members of pro-farmers organisations, including Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha, All India Agricultural Workers Union, Construction Workers Federation, Akhila Bharat Janawadi Mahila Sanghatana and All India University Employees Confederation (AIUEC), through the day.

The bandh was led by Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha. And, various organisations expressed solidarity with the call.

The agitators staged a sit-in protest at the entrance gate of the Central Bus Stand from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., while business establishments in the surrounding areas remained closed for some time. A protest march kicked-off from Central Bus Stand and it halted at various junctions, including Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk and the Jagat Circle, before proceeding towards Super Market area where a public meeting was organised as a part of protest.

Leaders Sharanabasappa Mamshetty, M.B. Sajjan, Maulla Mulla, K. Neela, Arjun Bhadre, Arjun Gobbur, Mariyappa Halli and others demanded that the State government announce compensation for red gram crop damaged due to wilt disease across the region.

They demanded that the State government fix minimum support price (MSP) as per the recommendations of the M.S. Swaminathan report. They sought ₹12,000 per quintal of red gram and also ₹1,000 as incentive for the crop. The leaders urged the government to impose at least 50% import duty on red gram.

“The government should file a criminal case against the insurance companies for not settling claims of farmers for their crop loss and also take over the insurance companies and act as a catalyst in providing insurance claims,” they said.