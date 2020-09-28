Mixed response in Yadgir, Raichur dists.

There was a complete bandh in Yadgir city and mixed response to the bandh call in Shahapur and Surpur taluks on Monday. However, life was normal in Hunsagi, Gurmitkal and Wadagera taluks in Yadgir district.

Except in Sindhanur taluk headquarters, the other taluks in Raichur district, there was mixed response to the bandh call.

Private and public transportation remained completely suspended in Yadgir but it was normal in Shahapur and Surpur taluks. Government-owned bus services remained suspended for some time. They were resumed later in the day.

Private vehicles were running as usual and the APMC yard was functioning normally in Raichur but it was closed in Yadgir. However, there was a good response to the bandh call in Sindhanur in Raichur district.

Shopping and commercial complexes, business establishments were closed in Yadgir but shops were partially opened in Raichur.

Activists formed human chains at key traffic circles and shouted slogans against what they said the anti-farmer policies of the Union and State governments. They criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for bringing in amendments in the APMC Act and Land Reforms Act. “Such Acts will make farmers lives miserable and hence, both the governments should take steps to protect the interests of farmers,” they said.

Pro-Kannada organisations, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, the Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha, CITU and other labour organisations and the farmers wing of the Congress supported the bandh.

“The bandh was completely peaceful and no untoward incidents were reported,” Prakash Nikam and Rishikesh Sonwane, Superintendents of Police Raichur and Yadgir, respectively told The Hindu.

According to NEKRTC sources, buses were operated from the outskirts of the two cities. But, service was suspended for an hour in Yadgir. Elsewhere in the district, it was normal. But, there was no such disruption in Raichur.

During the protest in Shahapur, some farmers shaved their head as a mark of protest.