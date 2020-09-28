Mixed response in Mysuru

MYSURU

28 September 2020 14:10 IST

KSRTC services disrupted for some time; shops, hotels see no customers

Farmers and pro-Kannada activists were taken into preventive custody here on Monday during the Karnataka bandh called in protest against the two farm-related bills passed by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The bundh call evoked mixed response and transport was partially hit, impacting normal life.

The protesters had gathered at the Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple premises near the palace to proceed to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. However, the police took them into custody and shifted them in KSRTC buses. They condemned the government for suppressing peaceful protests.

All shops in the APMC yard at Bandipalya here remained closed in support of the bandh. The APMC members staged a demonstration protesting against the amendments to the APMC Act and in support of farmers’ demands.

The traders at the Devaraja Market did not support the bandh and all shops there remained open. However, the usually bustling market looked deserted with no shoppers. The shopkeepers hoped that business would resume in the evening.

KSRTC bus services resumed at the mofussil bus-stand after the operations were disrupted for some time over protests by the members of various organisations demanding suspension of services. Though the services resumed, passengers were scarce forcing the authorities to operate buses if each bus gets a maximum of 25 passengers.

KSRTC officials said buses are being operated on Mysuru-Bengaluru route besides other routes despite protests and blockades en route. The services that began at 6 a.m. were disrupted following protests at the terminus. After the protesters dispersed around 9 a.m., the services resumed but the number of trips had been significantly cut in view of inadequate number of passengers.

In Mysuru city, ehicular movement was fairly less with only a few autorickshaws and private vehicles seen plying on the roads in the city centre. Barring a few shops selling essential commodities, shops on the busy D .Devaraja Urs Road and Sayyaji Rao Road remained closed. Hotels and restaurants remained open but many were empty, without customers. Essential services such as hospitals, ambulances, milk booths and pharmacies functioned as usual.