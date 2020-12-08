The call for Bharat Bandh evoked a mixed response in Bombay Karnataka with a few districts recording good response, while others a saw poor and a mixed response on Tuesday.

In Hubballi-Dharwad, there was good response with shops and commercial establishments remaining closed in the central business districts, and public transport was suspended after the congregation of protesters increased.

In both places, protesters from various organisations, including political parties, resorted to early morning protests and effigy burning. At few places, a war of words between the police and the protesters were reported.

Despite warning by the police, the protesters managed to stop buses and send them back to depots.

The Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi and Jubilee Circle in Dharwad saw protests by various organisations. As the day passed more protesters congregated at Kittur Chennamma Circle and consequently the adjoining Old KSRTC bus station was closed as a precautionary measure

In Hubballi, Congress leaders led a huge peaceful protest march and members of the women’s wing carried a long green flag symbolically to express solidarity with the farmers.

Jubilee Circle in Dharwad witnessed similar protests and demonstrations. At both areas, the farmers brought bullock carts and parked them on the road. Consequently, the police were forced to divert traffic via bypass roads.

APMC yards remained closed in support of the bandh. Speakers, addressing the protesters, lambasted the Union government for what they termed as “anti-farmer and pro-corporate stand” and demanded immediate withdrawal of all three farm laws.

In Haveri, farmers organisations accompanied by members of political parties gathered at Hosamani Siddappa Circle and blocked the main road. As many started marching towards the circle, shopkeepers closed their shops voluntarily. However after the protest, normality returned.

While Belagavi district recorded a mixed response with voluntary shutdown in parts of the Belagavi and other places, the bandh call evoked lukewarm response in Gadag district.

Likewise in Vijayapur, Bagalkot and Uttar Kannada districts, there was mixed response. While at some places shops and commercial establishments were closed at the time of demonstrations, in other places it was just protest by farmers’ organisations with little impact on normal life.

However in Davangere district, public transport was affected to some extent after the protesters resorted to road blocks.

The protestors stopped a Chitradurga-bound bus and made the passengers get off.

At few other places the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were burnt. Farmer leader Tejaswi Patil and his team distributed food packets across the city.