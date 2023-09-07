Mixed reactions to system of three annual exams for class X and XII students

September 07, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - Bengaluru

There are mixed reactions to the three annual exams system being introduced for class X and XII students by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) from the 2023-24 academic year.

While a section of educationists and parents have opposed the concept, some others, including the Karnataka Associated Management of Schools (KAMS), have welcomed it. Most of them have urged the government to consult the stakeholders like teachers, parents, private school managements, evaluators and others before framing the guidelines.

‘Unilateral decision’

Speaking to The Hindu, B.C. Nagesh, former Minister for the Department of School Education and Literacy, said, “It is a unilateral decision of the State government without consulting any stakeholders of education. Each year, around 8 lakh students write the class 10 examination and around 7 lakh students pass, and around one lakh students fail. These failed candidates will take the supplementary examination. But, the result of the supplementary examination has not crossed around 35% in the State. Therefore, three annual examinations for class X and XII students is an unnecessary exercise. It will kill the seriousness of the examination among students,” he said.

Development educationist Niranjanaradhya. V.P. said, “It is an ill-informed and myopic decision. If this is the object of the Education Department, let us rename the department as ‘department of examinations and question paper printing’. How can we improve the quality of education and performance of students without changing the classroom processes? Adequate number of teachers, infrastructure, library and above all enabling learning environment in schools and colleges is the foundation for meaningful learning process. In the absence of such precondition, merely conducting exams three times or six times will not benefit the students to improve their performance. It further worsen their anxiety, fear and a sense of failure in the education process.”

Parents confused

Parents were also confused about the new model of examination. “Conducting three annual examinations for the class X and XII students will create unnecessary pressure on students and parents also. This will be creating an unhealthy competition for marks and cut off marks in the college enrolment. There is also no clarity about CET ranking and admission for the professional courses after the students clear the II PUC examination in the third annual exam,” Pavithra, a parent.

Evaluators’ concern

Evaluators are fearing the pressure too. “Within four to five months, the KSEAB will conduct three annual exams. Already, the board is facing a dearth of quality evaluators and most of the time, they depute evaluators forcibly by serving notices. It will be difficult to conduct classes and also attend the examination answer papers. The government should re-consider this model of examination,” a government PU College lecture said.

However, former Minister for the Primary and Secondary Education B. Somashekar has welcomed the decision.

“For the first time in the history of India, I introduced the supplementary exam for the class X students when I was Minister of Primary and Secondary Education in 1988. In that year, around 25,000 students got the benefit. Now, the government has removed the name supplementary exam and renamed it as a annual exam and it will conducted three times a year. It will benefit lakhs of students, including from poor, rural and marginalised communities.”

Shashikumar. D., General Secretary for KAMS said, “The new annual examination system will help a lot of students without wasting an academic year. But, it will create unnecessary pressure on some sections of students. Before framing the guidelines, the KSEAB should consult the stakeholders like educationists, school managements.”

