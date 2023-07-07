Mixed reactions to State Budget

July 07, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Budget for the year 2023-24 presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday received mixed reactions from various quarters. While ruling party leaders have welcomed it, the Opposition has criticised it.

Professionals and office-bearers of various organisations have welcomed some proposals and taken exception to some. A few termed it a ‘Bengaluru-centric Budget’.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal, and Mines Pralhad Joshi termed the Budget as the one which guaranteed tax burden on the people. In a press release, Mr. Joshi said that the allocation of 26% of the Budget outlay for the guarantee schemes would push the State into debt trap. Mr. Siddaramaiah through his Budget has guaranteed that the people would have to carry more debt burden, he said.

Mr. Joshi also took exception to the announcement of abolition of NEP and withdrawal of laws passed during the previous BJP regime and said the Congress government had indulged in vengeance politics by discontinuing schemes and projects. Throughout the Budget speech, Mr. Siddaramaiah made allegations against the Centre indicating that in the coming days he would continue blaming the Centre for his government’s failure, he said.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar welcomed the Budget saying that it had proposals for the welfare of all and development of the State. He said that the fiscal health of the State had deteriorated during the previous BJP regime and now Mr. Siddaramaiah had proposed several measures aimed at regaining the fiscal health and at the same time, he had ensured that all the guarantee schemes had funds required for implementation.

President of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Vinay Javali welcomed the State budget saying that it was good to see that the guarantee schemes were being implemented without extra burden on the people. However, the Bengaluru-centric approach was a matter of disappointment, he said, adding that more focus should have been given on North Karnataka.

Chartered Accountant Sheshagiri Kulkarni termed the Budget Bengaluru-centric and felt that Mr. Siddaramaiah should have done more to address the regional imbalance seen clearly in the Budget. While withdrawal of APMC Amendment Act was welcome, North Karnataka should have received more industrial development-oriented projects, he said.

District president of All Indian Democratic Students Organisation Mahanthesh Bilur welcomed the Budget announcement on abolition of NEP, revision of textbooks, additional allocation for midday meal scheme and school infrastructure, and other announcements. However, he took exception to reduction in Budget allocation for education, grants for laptop and bicycle distribution.

Dharwad district secretary of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) Laxman Jadagannavar said that while Mr. Siddaramaiah had focussed more on mobilising finances for his guarantee scheme, it was a matter of disappointment that the priority sectors had been left out. He took exception to dropping of the proposal to hike honorarium of ASHAs and anganwadi workers. The Budget has not considered the impending drought and relief for farmers and the working class, he said.

Former president and Congress leader Vasant Ladwa termed the Budget as beneficial to people of all classes and one which would facilitate overall development of the State.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs M.R. Patil and Arvind Bellad criticised the State Budget saying that Mr. Siddaramaiah had belied the expectations of the people and had presented a Budget keeping the Lok Sabha elections in mind.