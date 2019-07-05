Mixed reactions to budget in Hubballi, Dharwad

The Union Budget has received mixed reactions in Hubballi and Dharwad.

The Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Hubballi, has termed it as being devoid of attractive offers but aimed at achieving a good economic growth in the long run. However, it has expressed displeasure over a few other proposals in the budget.

In a release here on behalf of KCCI, president V.P. Linganagoudar, vice-presidents Mahendra Laddad, Ashok Tolanavar, G.K. Adappagoudar, honorary secretary Vijay Javali, and others have welcomed several proposals such as quick loan disbursement to MSMEs, interest rebate, proposal to impose 25% tax on companies having turnover of over ₹400 crore, among others.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi termed it a constructive Budget which aimed at creating a new India. “The Budget has focused on the poor, the middle class, and farmers and on infrastructure development. It also aims to bridge the gap between the urban and the rural areas,” he has said.

MLA for Hubballi-Dharwad East Constituency Prasad Abbayya has termed it disappointing and said that Nirmala Sitharaman, despite being elected from Karnataka, had failed to give any gift to the people of the state.

Chartered accountant Y.M. Khatavkar has said that the Budget has focused on infrastructure development and on strengthening the economic situation of the people below poverty line, and women. R.R. Biradar of the Economics Department of Karnatak University has said that although the Budget had not proposed any noteworthy new steps, it had focused on implementing the existing schemes through initiating steps to bring in more transparency.