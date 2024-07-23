Mixed reaction to Union Budget proposals from political, trade and industry bodies

The Union Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has received mixed response in the region with Opposition leaders calling it disappointing and ruling party leaders praising it as visionary budget.

Trade and industry bodies and organisations have also given mixed reaction.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil has termed the Union Budget disappointing, which, according to him, has not given any attention towards priority sectors like unemployment and poverty alleviation.

He said that the slogan Viksit Bharat is nothing but a false imagination and it is laughable that in a country with 135 crore population, the government is talking about providing skill development to just 20 lakh youth over a period of five years.

He said that the concept of giving 7.50 lakh crore to unemployed youth will remain as an idea as banks have not given unsecured loans to unemployed youths so far.

He also said that the Union government has neglected southern States, including Karnataka, while it has thrown focus on fulfilling the needs of the rich and upper class of the country totally neglecting the downtrodden and the tribals.

Chairman of the Karnataka Slum Development Board and MLA Prasad Abbayya has said that by giving additional grants to only Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, the Union Finance Minister has meted out stepmotherly treatment to the other States.

In order to save the government, the BJP has given special packages to the States where its allies are in power, he said mentioning that Nirmala Sitharaman has done nothing for Karnataka, which she represents.

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi has termed the Union Budget as a further step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of Viksit Bharat.

The Union Finance Minister has taken several steps towards further strengthening the economy and increased the capital investment to ₹11 lakh crore. She has also maintained fiscal discipline by fixing fiscal deficit at 5.1%, he praised.

Mr. Joshi has said that by announcing railway projects worth ₹26,000 crore, the Budget has given special status for railway projects of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. “Overall, it is a pro-people Budget,” he said.

High priority

Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), a representative body of industrialists and traders of North and Central Karnataka, has said that high priority has been given for development of industrial sectors, especially Micro, Small and Medium Sector Enterprises (MSMEs) and for simplifying tax laws.

In a joint press release, KCCI president S.P. Saunshimath, vice-president Sandeep Bidasaria, honorary secretary Ravindra Baliga, honorary joint secretary Mahendra Singhi and others have said that the Union Budget included noteworthy measures for women empowerment and in terms of personal income tax, gradual reduction of tax rate for income up to ₹15 lakh will benefit individual taxpayers.

“However, the announcement of very few concessions to common taxpayers feels like giving lollipops to crying children,” the release said.

Noted charted accountant Charantimath N.A. has said that through the Budget, the Union government has given a big boost for employment generation in MSMEs, service sector and manufacturing services.

Lakhs of jobs are expected to be created per year as direct benefit transfer (DBT) has been announced for new employees having less than 1,00,000 salary per month.

Professor of Economics at Karnatak University B.H. Nagoor has said that the Union Budget has focused primarily on youth and rural development.

“There is a small relief for middle-class taxpayers as the standard deduction has been increased to ₹75,000 and the tax slabs have been changed. This adjustment is expected to help save up to ₹17,500 for four crore taxpayers. Gold, silver, cancer medicine and mobile phones will become cheaper. However, the health and education sectors should have received more allocations,” he said.

President of the Hubballi branch of SIRC of ICAI Dhanpal J. Munnoli has said that while the reduction in tax rates are welcome, increase in tax on profit from investment through short-term investments is disappointing.

“Overall, the budget has focused on employment generation and helping the farmers,” he said.

Another chartered accountant Y.M. Khatavkar has welcomed the simplifications in income tax regime and reduction in capital gains tax.

He, however, termed the increase in exemption limit for pensioners from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 as disappointing. It should have been increased to at least ₹50,000, he added.

All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) has termed the Budget as one which will push students into a whirlpool of debt.

It has given just 4% allocation for National Education Policy and instead of reducing the burden on students, the government is forcing them to take loans, district secretary of AIDSO Shashikala Meti has said.

Basavaraj Pujar of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has said that the Union Budget has failed to address the real issues of the country and termed it anti-people.

There is nothing in the Budget that will address the issue of unemployment in an honest manner. Instead of providing jobs, the Budget talks about providing internship, he said.

The former Minister C.C. Patil, Hubballi Dharwad Central MLA Mahesh Tenginakai, the former Mayor Iresh Anchatageri and others of the BJP have termed the Budget as one which will further boost the country’s development.

