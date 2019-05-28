Mixed farming: Dairying revives coconut cultivation in Hassan

Farmers, who took up dairy farming in their coconut farms in some parts of Hassan, have shown that tending to livestock also leads to increase in revenue from coconut trees. Availability of slurry in abundance and cultivation of a variety of fodder on the farm (multi-cropping) have helped strengthen the coconut palms.

Nearly 15 lakh coconut trees withered owing to continuous drought in parts of Arsikere and Channarayapatna taluks of the district. Similarly, more than 44,000 ha of coconut palms were affected across the State.

The State government had announced a compensation package of ₹178 crore for farmers in 11 districts, including Hassan.

Not waiting for the compensation, Range Gowda and his wife Nagaveni took up dairy farming in their eight-acre land in 2013, at Rayashettihalli near Nuggehalli in Channarayapatna.

They started the farm with five cows, producing about 50 litres of milk daily. Over the years, the number has gone up to 30 and daily milk production is above 250 litres, thanks to the encouragement and support from Akshayakalpa Farms and Foods Ltd., producer of organic milk. “Earlier, we depended only on coconut trees for our living. As the yield decreased, we concentrated on dairy. We had to grow fodder on our farm. We grew Napier, drumstick, maize, mulberry and a few other tree fodder varieties,” Mr. Gowda said.

The slurry, a mix of plant residues, cow dung, and waste fodder was available in abundance for the coconut trees.

About four years ago, the yield from each tree was about 25 to 30 coconuts. However, now it stands at 200 per tree. While the income from 250 coconut trees was ₹ 1.2 lakh in 2012-13, it jumped to ₹3.6 lakh last year. Besides that, the total income the family earned from dairy farming since 2013 is above ₹76 lakh. “After expenses, we save about ₹1 lakh a month. We are happy with our earning, making the best use of our field,” Ms. Nagaveni said.

As many as 160 farmers in Arsikere, Channarayapatna, and Tiptur (Tumakuru) taluks have taken up dairy farming to produce organic milk. Shashi Kumar, MD of Akshayakalpa, told The Hindu: “All our dairy farms are in coconut gardens. We have been closely monitoring the changes on our farms with the dairy activity. We are happy that the yield from coconut trees has increased substantially over the years. This is like a bonus for the farmers.”