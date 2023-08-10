ADVERTISEMENT

MITM to hold mega job fair tomorrow

August 10, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Maharaja Institute of Technology, Mysuru, (MITM) will be holding its annual mega job fair on the institute premises at Belawadi on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 12.

More than 100 companies will be participating in the day-long job fair, which will be held between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Job opportunities are available for candidates, who have SSLC, PUC, ITI, diploma and degrees.

The Maharaja Education Trust, Mysuru, which runs MITM, has been holding such job fairs since 2014-15. “This CSR activity of the trust has seen five editions and has attracted over 500 employers and 30,000 job-seekers”, said a statement adding that the job fairs had successfully bridged the gap between talent and opportunities while catering to thousands of job aspirants with qualifications from SSLC to postgraduation.

“The post-Covid pandemic era has seen a lot of changes, but what has remained unchanged are the rate of unemployment and non-availability of skilled workers for the firms”, statement said.

Even though interviews for job opportunities have also become online, “meeting in person to decide whether to hire or not or whether to join or not is still a preferred platform”. Hence, the MITM’s Mega Job Fair 2023 will be a platform for such people.

More information can be obtained from 94808-84443 and 94808-49430.

