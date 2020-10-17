MIT students bag prize at aero design competition

Students of Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, bagged the second prize at the recently-concluded Aero Dominator 7.0, a national-level aero design competition.

The competition was held during Vellore Institute of Technology’s technical fest “Gravitas” from October 2 to October 5 wherein 25 teams from all over the country competed.

The task was to design a fixed wing RC UAV capable of transporting medical cargo and first aid during emergencies. Teams were judged on three criterion - design report, technical presentation and predicted flight score.

The team of students consisted of team manager Aditeya Gurumurthy, aerodynamics Head Nagaraj Ganesh Prabhu and senior team members Pranav Gupta, Prahaladh Chandrahasa, and Rahul Alvares.

MIT director Srikanth Rao congratulated the team.