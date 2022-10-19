‘Misuse’ of wakf properties by Congress will be probed: Bommai

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the report submitted by former chairman of the State Minorities Commission Anwar Manippady, regarding the allegation misuse of Waqf property in the State, will be investigated soon.

He was addressing a gathering at the Jana Sankalpa Yatra in Mahagaon village of Kamalapur taluk on Wednesday.

‘Vote bank politics’

Speaking amidst heavy rains, Mr. Bommai alleged that thousands of acres of property belonging to the Wakf Board have been taken over by the Congress leaders all these years. “When they [Congress leaders] have grabbed the Waqf property in many places, including Kalaburagi and Bengaluru, then how can one expect the Congress to do justice to the minorities? The grand old party has just used the minorities for vote bank politics, but now even the minority will not support the Congress in the coming elections,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accusing Congress leaders for criticising the BJP-led government even when it announced allocation of ₹5,000 crore for Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), Mr. Bommai said that Congress leaders were not interested in the development of the region and the Congress and its leaders had “betrayed” the people of Kalyana Karnataka region.

On Kharge

The wave is in favour of BJP everywhere, Mr. Bommai said. Speaking on the election of Mallikarjun Kharge as AICC president, he said it was unfortunate he was occupying the place when the party was a “sinking ship.”